LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Papa John’s partnered with the Louisville native Jamon Brown to help keep pools open for Louisville families.

When Mayor Fischer announced four pools would not open due to budget cuts, the pizza company and Jamon Brown Foundation teamed up to donate $5,000.

The Atlanta Falcons, Brown's current team, matched the donation, totaling $10,000. Danny Mosby with the foundation said it is part of their mission to help at-risk youth.

Brown went to Fern Creek High School before playing for the University of Louisville. He signed a three-year contract with the Falcons in March 2019.

MORE | Papa' John's making donation to help open Louisville pools

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.