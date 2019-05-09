LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The most recent spree of mass shootings in our country inspired a panel discussion at the Frazier History museum on combating hate crimes.

Recent FBI statistics show hate crimes in the United States are on the rise. In 2011, there were 7,697 victims versus 2017 8,493 victims.

A diverse panel found common ground for a discussion with an important message – the hate must stop, and it starts with you. They said more households should be having conversations with their children to be proactive in preventing future hate crimes.

If you're interesting in joining future panel discussions, visit fraziermuseum.org to find out more.

