JESSAMINE CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- In Central Kentucky, two men are headed to federal prison after creating a fake social media account to make school shooting threats.

A judge sentenced 18-year-old Tristan Kelly to 21 months in prison and 19-year-old Cody Ritchey to 27 months after they pleaded guilty to cyberstalking.

The pair admitted to creating a Snapchat profile earlier this year using the name and photo of another person. They then used that profile to suggest that person would attack a public school in Jessamine County.

Under federal law, Kelly and Ritchey must serve 85 percent of their sentences.

