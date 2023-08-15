Construction underway to replace 70-year-old flood pumping station in west Louisville

The $230 million project will replace the outdated station and increase pumping capacity to reduce flood risk for nearly 63,000 residents including west Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Work is set to begin to replace the old Paddy’s Run flood pump station in west Louisville.

The station, built in 1953, is running on 70-year-old parts that are no longer made and it requires round the clock maintenance.

When flooding happens from the Ohio River, the flood pump stations keep rising waters out of the city while pumping interior waterways into the river.

MSD said the $230 million project will replace the outdated station with a state-of-the-art facility that will reduce the flood risk for 63,000 residents including the west Louisville community.

“It improves our public health, particularly right here in west Louisville, that has been overlooked for our entire lifetime and that is wrong and we’re making changes to that with investments like this and others,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said. “It’s important for public safety so that people can protect their homes and their neighborhoods from rising and devastating floods that have happened in our city too often. It’s also an important part of economic development for MSD, for our entire city and because the Ohio River plays an important part in our city.”

How will the new replacement project work?

The pumping station will have eight pumps with modern and electrical instrumentation controls.

It’s also expected to be twice as powerful. Officials said pumping capacity with increase from 875 million gallons per day to 1.9 billion gallons per day.

MSD adds the new system “could drain the equivalent of an Olympic-sized swimming pool in 29 seconds”.

“The completion of this new, modern facility will also deliver a measure of environmental justice to the predominantly Black neighborhoods of west Louisville, delivering on one of MSD’s core values of equity and justice,” MSD executive director Tony Parrott said.

MSD was awarded more than $13 million in grants from the Cleaner Water Grant under the American Rescue Plan to help fund the project.

The Paddy’s Run project is expected to be completed in December 2026.

