LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Sunday is International Women’s Day.

The day celebrates women’s achievements across the world.

Oxmoor Center in Louisville is recognizing 17 female entrepreneurs, who are bringing pop up shops to the mall Saturday and Sunday.

One of those businesses is Scarlet’s Bakery.

Scarlet’s Bakery works with women who have been exploited or in the adult entertainment industry to complete a career development program.

“Our founder really wanted somewhere for women to go when they had no other opportunities,” Senior Director of Operations Regina Cook-Pfeiffer said.

The women learn baking skills, but also about customer service.

“We just wanted them to have somewhere they could learn things they could take to a different job later,” Cook-Pfeiffer said.

This is the second year the mall has invited women to share their stories and products, expanding from 10 to 17 vendors.

“We are just glad to celebrate women who are doing well, and those women are an inspiration to us,” Oxmoor Center General Manager Kendall Merrick said. “Our purpose is to recognize and celebrate women in business who are entrepreneurs, leaders and change-makers.”

From soap to sandals, bow ties to baked goods, these business owners and their employees are celebrating women who do it all.

“We do have people who have a ton of stuff to balance,” Cook-Pfeiffer said. “But I do have to say, they all figure out how to make it happen.”

