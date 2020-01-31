LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The owners of local jewelry store Seng Jewelers have pleaded guilty in a theft case.

RELATED: Owners of 130-year-old local family jeweler arraigned on charges of theft of $54K diamond ring

The owners of the 130-year-old local family business had felony theft charges following a lawsuit filed against them in September. The lawsuit alleged the owners stole a diamond ring belonging to a woman suffering from a catastrophic illness.

Customer Jo Lynn Baker said she gave the Seng Jewelers' owners Lee and Scott Davis her diamond ring to sell in 2016.

The lawsuit filed alleged that over a two-year period Seng Jewelers repeatedly failed to communicate with Baker or respond to her requests for updates on the status of the ring’s sale.

Baker asked them to give the money to her, but says they never gave her any money or the ring back.

Jo Lynn Baker

The ring was valued at $54,000.

Baker filed a lawsuit and criminal charges were also filed. Sentencing is March 24.

More from WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

















