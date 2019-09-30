LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The owners of a 130-year-old local family business have been arraigned following a lawsuit alleging theft of a diamond ring belonging to a woman suffering from a catastrophic illness.

The owners of Seng Jewelers, Lee Davis and his son, Scott Davis, were arraigned Monday in Jefferson County Circuit Court. In May, Jo Lynn Baker filed a lawsuit against them alleging theft and deceitful actions carried out by the Davises over a two-year period following a consignment agreement Baker entered into with Seng Jewelers to sell a ring belonging to her in order to cover medical bills stemming from her illness.

In December of 2016, Seng Jewelers agreed to sell Baker’s 2.33-carat Harry Winston diamond ring in return for a consignment commission. The ring is valued at $54,000.

The lawsuit states Seng Jewelers was aware of Baker’s reason for selling the ring and agreed to help her find a buyer.

The lawsuit alleges that over a two-year period Seng Jewelers repeatedly failed to communicate with Baker or respond to her requests for updates on the status of the ring’s sale, and at times the jewelers would tell Baker that the ring was nearing a sale or that it was already sold.

In November of 2018, Seng Jewelers informed Baker that the ring had finally been sold and, after subtracting their commission, Baker would receive net proceeds of between $35,000 and $40,000. However, Seng Jewelers never paid Baker “despite numerous telephonic and written requests and demands” and have refused to return the ring to Baker.

On multiple occasions when Baker requested her ring be returned to her after not receiving promised payment for its sale, Seng Jewelers told her the ring was “gone” or that it was with a broker in Chicago and unable to be returned to her.

The lawsuit alleges Seng Jewelers committed fraud, breach of contract, unjust enrichment and negligence, among other charges.

Baker has demanded judgment for compensatory damages, prejudgment interest, court costs and punitive damages.

Brian Butler, an attorney representing the Davises, said, "This is an unfortunate situation and it is our intention to try to resolve this matter to the benefit of everyone involved."

Seng Jewelers is also facing a business injunction in a state tax dispute which has temporarily shuttered the business.

The commonwealth of Kentucky filed a complaint against Seng Jewelers in Franklin Circuit Court in January stating the business owed $522,983 in taxes, penalties and interest.

The business injunction against Seng Jewelers will remain in place until the payment requirements are met.