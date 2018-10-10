LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – David Bryant is the owner of Louisville's Ambassador Capital Limousine Service. It's a business he started from the ground up 31 years ago.

Part of that longevity and success, he says, is in part because of state and federal government reporting procedures.

"On the side of the cars, you'll see the numbers and the name to show who the car belongs to. In case there's a problem, they can report us," he said.

He inspects his vehicles each day, including the brakes, turn signals and the lights.

His drivers keep a log of any issues and if any of the vehicles need maintenance, he pulls them out of his inventory. Bryant says the state and the US Department of Transportation look over his vehicles at least once a year and can have access to his files at any time.

"State police can come in and do vehicle enforcement, which they do. They come in and inspect our vehicles periodically and put stickers on them to let us know they are okay," he told WHAS11.

He also requires employees to pass a driving test and they must hold the correct type of license. A commercial driver's license is needed for 15 or more passengers.

New York investigators say the limo driver of Saturday's crash didn't have the right license to carry the 17 passengers who were killed.

"In New York state, limo with 15 or more seats available excluding the driver falls under the definition of a bus and requires a passenger endorsement. The operator of the limo required the endorsement which he did not have," said New York State Police Maj. Robert Patnaude.

Bryant says he has no problem refusing a job to anyone who he thinks isn't capable of safely driving a vehicle with his name on it.

"We wouldn't have a problem telling you -- you weren't qualified to drive our vehicles," Bryant said.

