LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The movie Elf has become quite the holiday favorite since it came out in 2003.



The movie is known to be hilarious, quotable, and have a great Christmas message which is why Jill and Amber Thompson from Owensboro headed to New York City to recreate some of the most classic moments.



They rode the escalator, pushed all of the buttons on the elevator, got stuck in a revolving door, and hopped across the crosswalk.



It's safe to say they probably didn't recreate the scene were buddy eats the gum stuck to the bottom of the railing.

