They say there's no point in crying over spilled milk... but what if it shuts down an interstate?

That's exactly what happened on I-71 South this afternoon near the Pendleton exit in Henry County.

The Henry County Sheriff says a tanker truck overturned... spilling milk all over the road and into a creek going into the Little Kentucky River.

The interstate was shut down for several hours while crews cleaned up the mess.

Photo of a milk spill after a tanker overturned in Henry County, Kentucky on April 9, 2019.

Coy Anderson