While I have your attention

Listen. Learn. Engage.

WHAS11 pledges to:

Listen to the historically unheard.

Learn from the lessons of the past and the present.

Help share those stories and learnings with the world.

Actively engage in the solutions, and help others do the same.

This page is dedicated to those actions. A place where advocates and allies alike can: listen to the stories, learn about the problems and engage in the solutions to racism and inequality in America.

James Racine

James Racine, Founder at Identity Diversity Solutions and Director, Diversity and Inclusion, KCD

Known to most as “Maestro J,” James grew up in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Both of his parents were musicians and educators. While most know him for his musicianship and as an experienced music educator, he is also a diversity practitioner and consultant whose training expertise includes cross cultural communication, identity development, implicit and unconscious bias, racial, gender, and sexuality diversity. James believes in unleashing the power of human potential, embracing diversity, and helping people to thrive.

Sadiqa Reynolds

Sadiqa Reynolds, Esq., President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League

Sadiqa’s appointment to the Louisville Urban League made her the first woman to hold this title in the affiliate’s 95-year history. She has previously served as Chief for Community Building in the Office of the Mayor. Sadiqa serves on several boards including Fund for the Arts and the Louisville Chamber.

She has also served as District Judge for the 30th Judicial Court and was the first African American woman to clerk for the Kentucky Supreme Court when she served as Chief Law Clerk for the late Chief Justice Robert F. Stephens. Her life as a public servant also includes being the first African American to serve as Inspector General for the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Cathy Scribner

Cathy Scribner, Sr. Consultant with Integrity Development

Cathy is a dynamic professional with over 23 years of experience in Training and Development. Her specialties include leadership and managerial development, and diversity, equity, and inclusion training. She has personally trained 15,000 employees and over 25 different courses. Previous to her training and development experience, Cathy served as a Human Resource Generalist for 10 years in all areas of Human Resource Management.

Christopher 2X

Christopher 2X, Executive Director, Christopher 2X Game Changers

Christopher has been an advocate for peace and justice for two decades. He is often contacted to help resolve high-profile incidents involving race and violence in the community. He knows that early childhood education is vital to ending gun violence and frequently speaks to organizations and students. He holds an honorary Doctorate of Public Service degree from Spalding University and was awarded the Joan E. Thomas, M.D. Lifetime Achievement Award for Peacemaking by The Center for Women and Families in 2018.

Ann Carruthers

Ann Carruthers, Director of Prevent Child Abuse and the Systems of Care Coordinator, Clark/Floyd Counties

Ann currently serves as the Director of Prevent Child Abuse and is the System of Care Coordinator for Clark and Floyd Counties, where her job is to improve access to care for those in our community impacted by trauma, mental health and addiction. She also advocates for policy change to support the mental health and wellness of children, youth and their families and is tasked to build collaborations with those agencies who provide direct services and supports for these families. In short, she works through the lens of prevention to bring the community together and to build resilience in our vulnerable families through the coordination of services, programming and training.