LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Fall is going to be roaring in this week and it is that time of year to think of costumes and magical fun.

This Saturday you have a chance to benefit one of Kentuckiana's great programs.

The Big Masquerade ball held by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana is on Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Seelbach Hotel downtown.

It is the single biggest night of the year for Big Brothers Big Sisters. Five hundred local kids are on their waiting list, waiting for a mentor match.

The theme for costumes this year is black and white. Alana Giordano, the organizer, said she's been impressed with the effort over the years.

They are hoping to raise $60,000 on Saturday. It costs $1,500 to create one match.

The Big Masquerade is 6 p.m.-12 a.m. on Saturday at The Seelbach Hotel. Tickets are $100 for the full event. There is an exclusive WHAS11 Discount of $5 off with WHAS11 promo code.

They are raffling a Box for six in the 300 section for the 145th Kentucky Derby,

© 2018 WHAS-TV