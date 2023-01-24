Civil trial begins in mother’s lawsuit against Louisville daycare

Court documents say an employee taped a 4-year-old’s hands together with painter's tape for 40 minutes trying to force the child to take a nap.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A civil trial against a Louisville daycare and one of its employees began on Tuesday.

The lawsuit claims in April 2021, a 4-year-old girl was “cruelly confined” by an employee at the Outer Loop Child Care to force the child to sleep during naptime.

The child's mother, Nina Colvin, filed the suit in November 2021 against the employee, Ramiah Douglas, and the daycare.

Colvin is seeking punitive damages for assault and battery, premises liability, negligence/gross negligence, failure to train and supervise, and false imprisonment.

Colvin said her daughter faced “permanent and irreparable harm, injury and damage, including physical, mental and emotional pain and suffering.”

Court records say a video from the facility on Shepherdsville Road show Douglas leaving the child bound at the wrists for approximately 40 minutes.

Douglas entered a guilty plea in August 2021 and was charged with third-degree criminal abuse of a child under the age of 12 and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

She faced no time in jail as part of the plea deal, however a judge ordered that Douglas is no longer allowed to work at a job where she would be supervising children.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.