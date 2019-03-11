LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds gathered at Waterfront Park in downtown Louisville to take action in preventing suicide.

It was a day to find and show support while working towards a better tomorrow.

“I’m actually out here in memory of my brother Eric. It’s something that I have struggled with my entire life,” Alisha Ash, a participant, said. “I feel like every person here, you know. They’re all part of my web of healing and comfort as much as I’m a part of theirs now.”

The Out of Darkness Walk was created to shine a light on suicide and to honor the loved ones lost while also honoring those who have struggled personally and continue to struggle with the thoughts of suicide.

Tami Charles, whose 10-year-old son Seven Bridges took his own life in January, took those steps today.

I don’t want any other parent – any other family to feel what we feel,” she said.

Charles found the strength to share her story while joining others in hopes of raising awareness.

“I would love to see a time when we don’t have to have these kinds of walks,” Ash added. “It’s humbling to see the amount of love and support that’s come together. The important thing now is that we do raise awareness and we show a commitment to one another.

A walk is far from where the story ends. For more information on the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, click here.

