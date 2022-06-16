"Our superman is Justin." Elizabethtown family grateful for good Samaritan's quick actions

Fort Knox Army Base said it will award Justin Manco after he jumped to action to save a 4-year-old boy after he was run over by a lawnmower.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — A good Samaritan in Elizabethtown is being honored by the U.S. Army after saving a young boy's life.

Amelia Word told WHAS11 that her 11-year-old daughter Lilia, accidentally ran over her brother, Silas Lewis, on June 7 around 6 p.m.

Word said she was at work when she got the call.

"Immediately, my legs go numb because you just think the worst,” she said. “I think that's what every mom would do."

Word made her way home after finding out what happened.

Fortunately for everyone, the blades were not operating, but Word said that day still haunts her daughter.

"My heart immediately dropped,” Lilia said.

Words said Lilia often uses the lawnmower as a golf cart, and that day she was using it to grab the mail at the end of their driveway. But, when she reversed to steer clear of an oncoming car, Lilia discovered her brother was no longer on the back of the lawnmower and instead was stuck underneath.

"I felt so bad, but whenever I found out he was okay, I felt so happy,” Lilia said.



Word said the little guy is more than okay. WHAS11 caught up with the family as they were swimming at the pool just a week after the accident.

Word said Lewis recovered in just a few hours at the hospital. She and Lilia said he even woke up cracking jokes.

"He said, 'do you remember the time the lawn mower just slurped me up,” Lilia recalled.

Word said she's grateful the kids get to enjoy their summer, and she said it's all thanks to Justin Manco.

“It was just a natural reaction to jump out and help like I've always done for everybody,” Manco said.



He said anybody in the tight-knit community would have done it, and so despite the recognition, he said it’s not necessary.

"I don't feel like a hero. I see myself as being at the right place at the right time to help,” Manco said.



But, that's not how Word sees it; she’s said she’s forever grateful for his quick actions.

"Our superman is Justin."

