O'Shea's Irish Pub celebrating 65 years of St. Patrick's Day Festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's signature places to celebrate St. Patrick's Day is O'Shea's Irish Pub in the Highlands.

This spot has been on Baxter Avenue for decades and Friday marks its 65th annual St. Patrick's Day Festival.

O'Shea's said they take pride in the tradition and providing a space that feels familiar to people in Louisville.

Cole Riggs, Social Media Manager for O'Shea's, said the family-oriented restaurant goes back four generations.

"It feels like you're at home," Riggs said. "It's Louisville, so small town vibe there as well. Everybody here knows somebody that knows you. That's why it's always a very friendly atmosphere here."

For St. Paddy's Day, the pub will have special menu items, live music, and of course, green drinks.

O'Shea's said 2,000 people came by the pub last Saturday during and after the Louisville St. Patrick's Day Parade.

It's hoping for a similar-sized crowd on the actual holiday.

"We've kind of gotten rid of some of our partitions and some of the seating so people can stand around and fill up all the spaces," Riggs said. "And then we'll have souvenirs and the green beer."

The pub will also serve Irish classics like corned beef and cabbage, along with fish and chips.

O'Shea's on Baxter is open on St. Patrick's Day at 11 a.m. Live music starts at Noon with rock band "Midnite Chasers".

