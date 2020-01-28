LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Wienermobile was spotted driving through downtown Louisville on Tuesday as Oscar Mayer looks for new hotdoggers this June.

The company is looking for college seniors with a bachelor’s degree that are “outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic, graduating college seniors who have an appetite for adventure.”

It’s “spreading the love of hot dogs, letting people re-live their childhood and making new forever memories,” according to hotdogger ‘Honey Baked Cam’ Callanan.

She and her partner ‘At the Grill Alex’ Hale have been paired together for three weeks, but on the road for seven months with different drivers.

They will drive for 48 weeks and go 240,000 miles through small and large U.S. cities in a massive meat truck that is 24 hot dogs high, and 60 hot dogs long.

Cam and Heather take a ride in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in downtown Louisville.

WHAS-TV

“It halls buns but it's no lamber-wieny,” a punny Alex said.

Only 12 people are chosen out of the 7,000 or so that apply.

Alex and Cameron said they had to sing the Oscar Mayer wiener song.

“It'll never be this easy to make that many people that happy ever again,” Alex explained.

The job offers a competitive pay according to the application, but there is one myth worth deBUNking. There are no edible hotdogs inside the Wienermobile.

“Unfortunately, Alex and I are the only hotdogs on board,” Cameron said.

To apply, click here. https://d167y3o4ydtmfg.cloudfront.net/367/studio/assets/v1549000605042_1991586937/OM_hotdogger_WMB_013119.pdf