Florida medical examiner releases cause of death for Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Orlando, Florida medical examiner's office released their findings from their autopsy of Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage.

The doctor found Hartlage had died of heart disease and has been classified as "natural."

Hartlage was the associate medical director for the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.

Hartlage was 36 years old and in Orlando at a medical conference when authorities found her in her hotel room.

In a previous statement, Fischer called Hartlage a "deeply compassionate, inspirational leader" who helped lead Louisville through the coronavirus pandemic, especially with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

