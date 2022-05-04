'They've been super, super friendly': Kentucky towns welcome actor Orlando Bloom, Hollywood crew as they film new movie

New Castle and Campbellsburg are home to an upcoming film called "Red Right Hand." One of the film's stars, Orlando Bloom, shared photos on his Instagram.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two small towns in Kentucky are rolling out the red carpet.

New Castle and Campbellsburg are home to an upcoming film called "Red Right Hand."

One of the film's stars, Orlando Bloom, shared photos on his Instagram.

New Castle Tavern Owner Jim Hubbs says the production crew chose the perfect spot to film.

"You know you got the courthouse, which is the appeal to everybody who comes to New Castle,” Hubbs said. "I know it's exciting because a lot of these people directly, or indirectly, have kinda gotten touched by it.”

His daughter is one of those people; Hubbs said after weeks of crew members coming to the tavern to get a bite to eat they asked her to be a part of the team.

"They started on her several weeks ago about coming to work for them and she kept kidding unless she's in front of the camera, she wants nothing to do with it. But as the time got closer they really pressed,” Hubbs said.

Now, Hubbs said she's having a great time - working hard and learning a lot.

The crew was filming at a church in Campbellsburg Tuesday. Lights surrounded the building.

The church's bulletin was changed to reflect the name of the movie's fictional county, Odim.

As a staple in the community, and with not many food options in town, Hubbs said he doesn't know how customers will feel if the tavern is chosen as a shooting location.

“There's nowhere else to go,” Hubbs laughingly said.

General Manager and Head Chef Cameron Gandee agreed.

"I think a lot of people would be a little upset because they want their food and there's not a lot of places to go out here, so they'd be kinda bummed but I think they'd understand if that did happen,” Gandee said.

Kentucky woman shares photo of actor Orlando Bloom.

CELEBRITY SIGHTING: Ally Marr walked out of her house to find none other than Orlando Bloom on her street!

He’s been feeding the crew well before filming started and is glad to see the support for local businesses.

"They've been super, super friendly and every time that they come in, we pick up right where we left off and joke around and have good conversation,” Gandee said.

Great conversation and appreciation for the small town that both men said will surely reflect in the film.

