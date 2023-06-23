'He was very, very loved': Russell community remembers beloved Double Deuces restaurant owner

"Anybody that new 'Baby Ray' knew he was full of love."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As a true community bedrock of the Russell neighborhood, Double Dueces is used for large-scale celebrations -- they've been a weekly happening since it opened in 2018.

Though it was much less expected Thursday as hundreds packed inside the tavern to honor the life Double Dueces' owner, Orlando “Baby Ray” Gay.

Gay's closest family and friends chose to celebrate him in death the way they celebrated together in life.

"That's what he was about. He was a people person," Charles Brown, a longtime friend of Gay's and tavern band director, said. "And that speaks volumes when someone is gone, and people still come."

Gay died in a boating incident Saturday, while taking a personal trip along the Ohio River on his fishing boat, family said.

According to a Louisville Metro Police spokesperson, the accident occurred around 12:30 a.m., near the 2900 block of River Road.

A preliminary investigation found Gay, who was operating the boat alone, received "some type of injuries while onboard."

The LMPD spokesperson went on to say nearby boaters helped Gay get to safety, before rendering aid until first responders arrived on the scene.

Gay died shortly after first responders took him to UofL Hospital.

Gay's youngest brother, William, told WHAS11 "something flew out of the water and hit him. He was in shallow water."

LMPD’s River Unit is handling this investigation as a boating accident.

"It really hurt me to hear but I know he's in a better place," Brown said.

He is one of the hundreds who showed up to the west Louisville business to honor Gay with a balloon release.

"He was very, very loved. He did what he could for the community," Wayne Blakely, Gay's godson, said. "Anybody that new 'Baby Ray' knew he was full of love."

He leaves behind a restaurant that, over the years, has transformed into a community cornerstone.

Orlando's younger brother Chris said even in his death, Orlando will continue to be the foundation of the fundamental Russell neighborhood business.

"He was an icon, He was a giant," Chris said. "We're going to continue his legacy here at the Double Deuces."

