Ordinance for equity in city budgets passes Metro Council unanimously

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an unanimous vote Thursday, Louisville Metro Council passed an ordinance aimed at improving equity in the city. The ordinance will require all city departments to map out their equity goals as part of their budgets. Key performance indicators will also be included to measure how they achieve their success.

"I just want to uplift something Dr. Ricky Jones from the University of Louisville said in that 2020 was the year of talking, and that 2021 should be the year of walking," Councilman Jecorey Arthur said. "And I express to my colleagues, we have an opportunity to show the people across the street, but more importantly the people across the city, how to walk."

The goals will be required for this fiscal year. Next year, a dollar amount will also be required.

“GLI applauds Metro Council for furthering its commitment to promote racial equity by passing an ordinance to require equity reviews and reporting in budgets created by city departments. This is an important step in creating a more equitable community by ensuring city dollars are used to support all communities and populations. GLI supports measures to assess the impact of public policy on race and equity. We will continue working closely with Metro Council to ensure local policy promotes equity and inclusion,” Sarah Davasher-Wisdom President and CEO, Greater Louisville Inc., said in a release.

