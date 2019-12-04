LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is ranked as one of the worst states for animal abuse laws in the country, and Metro Council took steps to improve the rules here in Louisville. With a vote of 15-4, the council passed an ordinance creating an animal abuse registry.

The registry, operated by Louisville Metro Animal Services, will list any person living in Jefferson County convicted of an animal abuse offense. Those who sell or adopt out animals will be obligated to check the registry before selling someone a pet to make sure they aren't on the list.

The ordinance, which was sponsored by Councilman Brandon Coan, will take effect in 180 days.





RELATED | The cruel truth linking animal abuse and domestic violence