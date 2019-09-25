LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Changes could be coming to one of Louisville's most historic parkways, but what those changes are remains to be seen.
Engineers presented several options to renovate 130-year-old Eastern Parkway between Cherokee Park and Hahn Street, which ends at I-65.
Their proposals are based on community input and collected data. The goal is to improve safety for drivers, bikers and pedestrians.
A study is expected to be done next summer.
