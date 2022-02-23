West Louisville to get its first new hospital in 100 years thanks to $100 investment

Goodwill Industries of Kentucky and Norton Healthcare announced a $100 million investment that will include a new resource center and hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — West Louisville has gained an opportunity of a lifetime. On Wednesday, community and state leaders gathered to announce plans for a $100 million investment in the area called the Opportunity Campus.

The center, scheduled to open on 28th and Broadway by mid-2023, will provide a collection of "life-enhancing programs" and resources for the people living in one of Louisville's most underserved communities.

The Opportunity Campus, made possible through a partnership between Goodwill Industries of Kentucky and Norton Healthcare, will give people living in West Louisville access to career services, social service agencies, childcare, behavioral and mental health treatment options, and more.

“We believe our Opportunity Campus will be the beginning of significant change for the people in West Louisville who are looking for pathways out of poverty," said Amy Luttrell, the president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Kentucky.

In addition to the 120,000 square-foot facility, Norton Healthcare is investing $70 million to open the first hospital in West Louisville in 100 years.

"A person's ZIP code should never define their health status and their ability to receive care," said Norton Healthcare CEO and president Russell F. Cox.

Frank Hall has lived in Louisville all of his life and said Wednesday's announcement made him emotional.

"I'm 44 years old. This is the first time I have ever seen a change in infrastructure, ever," Hall said.

According to Goodwill Industries of Kentucky, the campus is expected to bring in 200 jobs, with an average salary of $59,000. It will serve 50,000 people a year, in a community known to face some of the highest rates of cancer, stroke and heart disease.

“Access to quality health care, jobs and life-enhancing services is how we can better the lives of our people, break cycles of poverty and create a better future for every Kentuckian,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who was present at Wednesday's announcement.

Several community organizations, including KentuckianaWorks, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana, Park Community Credit Union and the Legal Aid Society will have services available at the Opportunity Campus.

Groundbreaking on the project is scheduled to begin this summer.

