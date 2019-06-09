LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new report shows operator error, among other conditions, led to a crash on the Ohio River and the sinking of several coal barges. The Coast Guard says high water conditions, debris in the water, and swift current contributed to the towing vessel hitting the Second Street Bridge.

Fifteen coal barges broke free in that collision. While six were recovered, nine others were pinned against the upper McAlpine dam for months.

The Coast Guard says they've begun administrative enforcement action against the vessel operator's credential.

