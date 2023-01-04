Operation Return Home issued for 29-year-old woman

Deanna Wagner currently has a shaved head and was last seen in downtown Louisville, according to LMPD.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman in Louisville is missing and possibly in danger.

Deanna Wagner, 29, was last seen at 2nd Street and Broadway at 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 3, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

LMPD issued an "Operation Return Home" and listed her as an endangered missing person.

Wagner has a shaved head. She is 5 foot 3 inches tall with hazel eyes.

She has "developmental disabilities" and requires diabetes medication she did not take with her, according to LMPD officials.

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact police immediately at (502) 574-5673.

