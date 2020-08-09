Police need help finding missing Louisville 23-year-old believe to be in danger

Christian Chandler walked away from UofL Hospital sometime Monday and has medical issues that require immediate attention.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 23-year-old Louisville man believed to be in danger.

Christian Chandler walked away from UofL Hospital in the 500 block of South Jackson Street sometime on Monday.

According to family members, Chandler has serious medical issues which require immediate attention.

Chandler is described as a black male, 6-foot-1-inches tall, weighing 130-pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call police immediately at 574-LMPD (5673).

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.