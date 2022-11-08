Operation Return Home issued for missing woman

According to LMPD, 43-year-old Teresa Ellis/Vannatta was last seen at her home at the 11000 block of Maple Brown Dr. around 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Operations Return Home has been issued for a missing woman in Louisville.

According to Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), 43-year-old Teresa Ellis/Vannatta was last seen at her home at the 11000 block of Maple Brown Dr. around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Police say Ellis/Vannatta left correspondence indicating that she intends to harm herself.

Officers say she is driving a 2010 Ford Fusion with the license plate #BEV-852.

There is not a clothing description available, officials said.

If you have any information, you should contact LMPD immediately at 574-LMPD (5673).

