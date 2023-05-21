Operation Return Home issued for missing man last seen in PRP neighborhood

Police said 34-year-old Jeremy Head suffers from an intellectual disability and there is a concern for his safety.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Operations Return Home has been issued for a missing man in Louisville.

According to Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), 34-year-old Jeremy Head was last seen at the 4900 block of Determine Lane on Saturday, May. 20. That's located in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.

Police said Head suffers from an intellectual disability and there is a concern for his safety.

There is not a clothing description available, according to authorities.

If you have any information, you should contact LMPD immediately at 574-LMPD (5673).

