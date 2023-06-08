Operation Return Home issued for missing Louisville woman last seen in Portland neighborhood

McKayla Portman, 24, hasn't been in touch with her family in several weeks. They told police they are concerned for her safety.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Operations Return Home has been issued for a missing woman in Louisville Thursday.

Louisville Metro Police said 24-year-old McKayla Portman was last seen in the 2900 block of Bank Street. That's in the Portland neighborhood.

According to LMPD, Portman hasn't been in touch with her family in several weeks. They told police they are concerned for her safety. Her family fears she may need medical attention.

There is not a clothing description available, according to authorities.

If you have any information, you should contact LMPD immediately at 574-LMPD (5673).

