Operation Return Home issued for missing 32-year-old Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Operation Return Home for a missing man in Louisville has been issued.
Louisville Metro Police said 32-year-old Kevin Haycroft was last seen in the 100 block of E. Broadway on Saturday around 8 a.m.
According to LMPD, Haycroft was last seen wearing a black shirt, camo pants, and no shoes. He has a Mercedes tattoo on his left arm.
Haycroft is accompanied by his service dog, a mini Aussie.
Anyone with information or who sees Haycroft is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
