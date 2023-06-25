Operation Return Home issued for missing 32-year-old Louisville man

Louisville Metro Police said Kevin Haycroft was last seen in the 100 block of E. Broadway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Operation Return Home for a missing man in Louisville has been issued.

Louisville Metro Police said 32-year-old Kevin Haycroft was last seen in the 100 block of E. Broadway on Saturday around 8 a.m.

According to LMPD, Haycroft was last seen wearing a black shirt, camo pants, and no shoes. He has a Mercedes tattoo on his left arm.

Haycroft is accompanied by his service dog, a mini Aussie.

Anyone with information or who sees Haycroft is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

