Endangered Missing Person alert issued for 13-year-old Louisville girl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been issued for a missing girl in Louisville.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said 13-year-old Lilly Childress was last seen in the 500 block of E. Kentucky St. on Wednesday around 3 a.m.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black leggings and slippers.

Police said her family has "serious concern" for her mental health.

If anyone has information, they should contact LMPD immediately at 574-LMPD (5673).

