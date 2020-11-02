LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Operation Return Home has been issued for Raymond McIntyre of Louisville.

According to LMPD, McIntyre was last seen walking away from 1225 Bourbon Ave. on Feb. 11 around 10 p.m.

McIntyre is described as a 61-year-old 6-foot-1 white male and was last seeing a white t-shirt, black jacket and jeans.

Police also say that, if located, he may seem confused and won’t be able to provide a good address or contact number for any family members.

LMPD is asking if anyone has information into McIntyre's whereabouts to call the police tipline at 574-LMPD.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.