Louisville police search for missing 25-year-old man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police issued an Operation Return Home for a 25-year-old man missing from southwest Jefferson County.

Dustin Frost is missing from the 7100 block of Nathan Hale Way. He was last heard from at 6 a.m. on August 10 and last seen driving a white 2010 Hyundai Veracruz.

Frost is 6'0'', 130 lbs. with blue eyes and brown hair.

According to police he may be in the Hardin County area.

Anyone with information on Frost's location should contact police at 574-LMPD.

