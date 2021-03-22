Police search for missing 15-year-old

Aliex Ijames, 15, was last seen in the 1000 block of Dorsey Lane on March 5, 2021.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have issued an Operation Return Home alert for a missing teenager in east Louisville.

Alexis Ijames, 15, was last seen in the 1000 block of Dorsey Lane on March 5, 2021. According to her family, Ijames ran away and requires medication for a health related issue.

Ijames is 5'4", 130 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

If seen, please contact police at 574-LMPD. Callers may remain anonymous.

