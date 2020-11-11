Operation Return Home alert issued for missing 28-year-old Louisville woman with diminished capacity

Authorities said Lakita Shepherd walked away from a home in the 3400 block of Richmont Road around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 28-year-old Louisville woman who may be in danger.

Lakita Shepherd left a home on foot in the 3400 block of Richmont Road in southwest Jefferson County around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Shepherd is diminished capacity and has a mindset of a 12-year-old, according to authorities.

She is described as a Black female, 5-feet-8-inches tall, 180-pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Shepherd was wearing a knee-length black hoodie with white lettering, blue jeans, and a tan cross-body purse.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Metro Police at 574-LMPD.

