Operation Return Home issued for missing 13-year-old Louisville girl last seen in Portland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police have issued an Operation Return Home for a 13-year-old Louisville girl they say is missing.

Alaya Craft was last seen in the area of North 16th Street and Portland Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Family members tell police they fear for her safety because she had a cognitive disorder and may be lost.

Alaya is described as a white female, about 5-feet-2-inches tall, about 178-pounds with blue eyes and light brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray and white Cabellas sweatshirt, black leggings, black boots and a plaid pink and white backpack.

If you have any information that can help, you are asked to call police at (502) 574-LMPD.

