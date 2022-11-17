Operation Return Home issued for 50-year-old woman

Tiffiney Smith-Couch was last seen at the 2800 block of Muhammad Ali on Oct. 30.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Operations Return Home has been issued for a missing woman in Louisville.

According to Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), 50-year-old Tiffiney Smith-Couch was last seen at the 2800 block of Muhammad Ali on Oct. 30.

Officials say that Smith-Couch has health issues, which puts her in danger.

If you have any information, you should contact LMPD immediately at 574-LMPD (5673).

