Kentucky veterans build lasting relationships while refurbishing old Jeep

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — The Veteran’s Club’s mission to rebuild a Jeep is finally complete after working for 9 months on Operation Jeep Build.

Group members showcased the restored vehicle at Veteran’s Village, the tiny homes community for veterans in Shelbyville.

They took an old Jeep from a field in Kentucky, partnered with Master Mechanics and built the vehicle into a tough, off-road machine.

Jeremy Harrell, founder and CEO of the club, said task not only builds friendships, but also helps with restoring the soul.

“They just start finding common ground, and then they start relying on each other, and they start exchanging phone numbers, and friend requests on social media, and things like that. And so now they have another family within the community that they can rely on, so they don't have to isolate,” he said.

Harrell said the Jeep will be available for trips but said they still plan to keep making improvements.

The Veterans Club was established in 2017, providing connection, healing, recovery and housing for the veteran community.

