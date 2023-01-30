'Operation Angel' | Secret Service to host summit in Louisville designed to prevent child exploitation

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, there were over 19,000 reports of possible child sex trafficking in 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The United States Secret Service is hosting a summit to help educate on how to prevent child exploitation next Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The event is called “Operation Angel” and looks to bring more than 3,000 students together to teach them how to protect themselves from predators, provide victim resources and empower survivors.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, there were over 19,000 reports of possible child sex trafficking in 2022.

Child exploitation can range from abuse to sex trafficking to even cyberbullying.

The summit will be held at the Kentucky Expo Center.

It will run from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and it will also be live-streamed.

The event is open to girls from 13 to 17 years old and their parents or guardians.

Jefferson County Public Schools have partnered with the Secret Service to help meet transportation and resource needs.

You must register to attend. You can do so by clicking this link.

if you suspect a child is being abused, you are required to report the situation to 877-597-2331 or 877 ky-safe-1, but always call 911 in an emergency.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.