JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The non-profit called Opening Gates brings its mini horses to first responders at Jeffersonville Fire to help firefighters de-stress.



First responders are at greater risk of physical and mental health issues from the trauma they witness.



Interacting with these mini-horses helps lift their mood and reduce anxiety.

"Each day we come in we get a little more stressed.. and each day the horses come in we lose a little bit more stress..without even knowing it.. it just works the other way in a positive way," a Jeffersonville firefighter said.

Opening Gates provides individual and group mental health counseling at it's farm in Jeffersonville on Charlestown Pike.



Clients dont need to know how to ride, all therapy is done on the ground.

