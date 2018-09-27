LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- People in Jefferson County got to take a look around the new Jefferson Family Recovery Court.

It is a voluntary program for parents who are battling drug addictions but also want to keep their families together.

The new court will help 30 families with about 150 children every year. It will replace the county's former family drug court, which ended in 2009 after cutbacks in state funding.

The court was brought back thanks to private donations from individuals, corporations and foundations. There are currently enough donations to fund the court for the next two years.

