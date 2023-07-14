'Thoroughly disappointing:' Louisville manager resigns over 'transphobic comments'

Nedra McNeil resigned Wednesday after serving as Open Air Market's manager for the last 3 years.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's the resignation letter making rounds throughout Louisville.

The market is hosted by Beechmont Neighborhood Association (BNA) every summer outside of Beechmont Baptist Church. It provides fresh food and produce to the area.

This year, McNeil says pastor Paul Mathenia threatened to fire her for being openly transgender.

"If Nedra shows up to the market in woman's clothing, she would be removed," McNeil quoted. "It's just thoroughly disappointing"

She says Mathenia's comments were hateful and discriminatory.

However, BNA member PJ Ray said the church's comments were directed at McNeil's attire, which went against their beliefs.

Since then, McNeil has criticized the BNA for not backing her or moving the market from the church's parking lot.

But Ray said they fully support her and plan to change locations next year, adding these things take time.

"This is a historic event that's taken place in this community for almost 30 year so we have to look at that. We have to find an area that can support the market with parking, with spaces, accessibility to restrooms and we want to keep the market in Beechmont," Ray said.

Board members said they reached out to McNeil several times since the incident but haven't received a response.

