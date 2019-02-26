LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – With a cookout and music, residents of West Louisville had reason to celebrate on Monday in the Russell Neighborhood.

OneWest, a community non-profit organization announced the purchase of three buildings on the popular corner of 18th and Broadway.

“The board actually has been working on this for four years,” President and CEO of OneWest, Evon Smith, said.

The buildings are already home to local restaurants and shops, but Smith said future decisions will be up to neighbors.

“We're very intentional about going back to the community, listening first and then coming up with the plan in tandem with the community,” she explained.



Life-long resident Nandi Serikali shared some of her own ideas with WHAS11 News.



“I want different stores,” she explained. “You know how they have different stores on Bardstown? I would love, love, love for that to be Broadway.”



The people of OneWest said this purchase marks a step in the community control of this corner, but right across the street, a development is struggling to move forward.

“That is very concerning,” Smith said.



Passport Health Plan stopped construction at the future home of their headquarters on 18th and Broadway because of a budget shortfall.

They're now requesting rate relief from the state cabinet.

Mayor Greg Fischer commented on Monday, “This building here at 18th and Broadway is a symbol for the new generation of West Louisville so it's really important for this to happen, and I certainly hope Frankfort can help us.”

“Obviously people want answers, the important thing is that it's the right answer. And the right answer, I hope, is that Passport and the state can both figure out how they can both work together to get this project back on track here across the street so the entire city of Louisville can be a winner from this and that makes the entire Commonwealth of Kentucky a winner,” Mayor Fischer continued.



Neighbors seem to be staying optimistic, believing in a brighter future for Broadway.



“Keep hope, keep faith and keep pushing forward,” Serikali said. “Even if it's moving slowly, I'm still confident that surely things are going to get done.”

OneWest will host a community conversation on March 6th at Joshua Tabernacle Baptist Church at 6 p.m. so neighbors can participate in the design and other elements of the three buildings on 18th and Broadway.

