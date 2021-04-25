OneWest offering free training for Black and minority job seekers in construction, architecture

If you're interested in this, The Plan Room will help you get into these fields without a degree or academic requirements.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A non-profit in West Louisville wants to make sure Black and brown business owners have the training and tools they need to become serious contenders for jobs in our region. OneWest opened The Plan Room back in February as a business accelerator for those smaller, mom and pop shops.

It's goal is to help existing business owners in our area take on larger projects and partnerships, free of charge.

The Plan Room is also committed to helping individuals and wants to make sure there's a diverse group of job applicants when employers come looking.

It's adding a free training program for people looking for new opportunities in construction and architecture.

The 14-week course is centered around the BIM Training Program, or Building Information Modeling. It's how modern construction projects get done using intelligent software to create 3D construction documents that communicate how to build a building.

If you're interested in this, The Plan Room will help you get into these fields without a degree or academic requirements.

Some of the classes are virtual. Others are in person. It's all geared toward entry level jobs in high demand and higher paying fields with big opportunities.

"We're targeting individuals who are interested in new computer technology, gaming, 3D, or overall wanting a new career opportunity and lifelong learning and growth opportunity for them," Donovan Taylor, the Manager of The Plan Room said.

If you're interested, the first course begins in July, but you need to sign up by May 2. You can do so online or head over to The Plan Room at 1815 West Broadway.

The BIM Program is also looking for experienced professionals and retirees who would like to become mentors to the program.