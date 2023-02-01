x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Officials: One student in custody after bringing gun to JCPS school

The school's principal sent an email to families saying a bullet was found on the floor in one of their classrooms on Wednesday morning.
Credit: KGW

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One student is in custody after they brought a gun to Marion C. Moore School.

The school's principal, Traci Morris-Hunt, sent an email to families saying a bullet was found on the floor in one of their classrooms on Wednesday morning. 

"We immediately followed our protocols, searched the classroom for a weapon, raised our security level, and called JCPS Police and LMPD," Morris-Hunt said.

She said a gun was eventually "found and confiscated." 

"We are keeping our security at a heightened level while police and a canine unit search the building for any other weapons," Morris-Hunt said. 

She said that one student has been taken into custody.

"The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority at Moore," Morris-Hunt said. "We will update you when we have more information."

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.

GET Videos on Demand | Watch WHAS11 on Roku and Amazon Fire TV 

More Videos

In Other News

Louisville businesses react to new late-night safety recommendations from metro committee

Before You Leave, Check This Out