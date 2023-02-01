Officials: One student in custody after bringing gun to JCPS school

The school's principal sent an email to families saying a bullet was found on the floor in one of their classrooms on Wednesday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One student is in custody after they brought a gun to Marion C. Moore School.

The school's principal, Traci Morris-Hunt, sent an email to families saying a bullet was found on the floor in one of their classrooms on Wednesday morning.

"We immediately followed our protocols, searched the classroom for a weapon, raised our security level, and called JCPS Police and LMPD," Morris-Hunt said.

She said a gun was eventually "found and confiscated."

"We are keeping our security at a heightened level while police and a canine unit search the building for any other weapons," Morris-Hunt said.

She said that one student has been taken into custody.

"The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority at Moore," Morris-Hunt said. "We will update you when we have more information."

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.