LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was killed early Tuesday morning after his vehicle crashed into the back of a semi near GE Appliance Park.

According to police, officers responded to the scene of a serious accident involving an SUV and a semi truck in the 4000 block of Buechel Bank Road around 3:20 a.m. When they arrived, they found that a GMC Terrain had collided with the back of a semi and was wedged underneath.

The driver of the GMC, who officials say appears to be a male in his thirties, died at the scene. Police say that no charges are expected in this "tragic collision". The road is closed until further notice as police continue to investigate.