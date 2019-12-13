LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TheOne Park development has officially been passed through Louisville Metro Council in their final meeting of 2019. Many expected backlash from the opposition, but it passed in a unanimous vote.

"Unfortunately, One Park has been portrayed as some kind of controversial development of some sort and it's completely not,”Councilman Anthony Piagentini said.

After years of attempts to stop approval of the zoning change, the $25M project by the Jefferson Development Group will soon be built in a popular area of Louisville at Lexington Rd. and Grinstead Dr.

"We need to make a bold statement that this the type of investment and growth that we need,”Piagentini said.

One Park falls in Councilman Brandon Coan's district. He was the only person who chose not to vote, not wanting to portray a conflict of interest.

"Prior to my time in office I performed work for these developers including on these subject properties,” Coan said.

Plans for the development include an 18-story tower with apartments, a luxury hotel, restaurants and retail space.

Many have expressed concern for heavy traffic and not enough space, but none of those voices showed up at the final meeting of the year.

PREVIOUS | Support, opposition continues during One Park development public hearing

RELATED | Cherokee Park Scenic Loop to go car-free once a month

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.