x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

One man dead after Jeffersontown house fire

According to the Jeffersontown Fire Chief, a neighbor called the fire in at around 4 a.m.
Credit: Nelson Reyes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after an early morning fire at a Jeffersontown home on Wednesday.

Around 4 a.m., Jeffersontown Fire Department reported to a fire in the 3700 block of Marlin Drive. 

According to officials, a neighbor called the fire in. They believe the man killed in the fire lived in the house.

Firefighters on scene said the house was fully engulfed in flames. Dozens of firefighters responded.

Arson investigators are on scene.

We will update this story with more information as we learn more.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

More Videos

In Other News

Could officials be closer to listing the LMPD officers detailed in the DOJ report?

Before You Leave, Check This Out