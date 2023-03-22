One man dead after Jeffersontown house fire

According to the Jeffersontown Fire Chief, a neighbor called the fire in at around 4 a.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after an early morning fire at a Jeffersontown home on Wednesday.

Around 4 a.m., Jeffersontown Fire Department reported to a fire in the 3700 block of Marlin Drive.

According to officials, a neighbor called the fire in. They believe the man killed in the fire lived in the house.

Firefighters on scene said the house was fully engulfed in flames. Dozens of firefighters responded.

Arson investigators are on scene.

We will update this story with more information as we learn more.

