LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- One man is dead after being shot by an officer at a home on Calvert Church Road in Breckinridge County Thursday night.

Kentucky State Police said 52-year-old Kevin Jenkins of Leitchfield has died from injuries sustained during the shooting.

Investigators say Jenkins was reportedly drunk and had made statements about hurting himself and others.

When troopers and members of the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office went inside the home, they found Jenkins with a gun.

Police say he refused to put it down and at one point pointed it at officers. That's when one trooper fired, hitting Jenkins.

That trooper is now on paid administrative leave.